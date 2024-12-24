State prosecutors decided today to drop their continued prosecution of former top Government officials Trajko Veljanovski, Mile Janakieski and Spiro Ristoski, who were charged over the 2017 incident in the Parliament.

The former Parliament Speaker Veljanovski, and the two ministers, were charged with helping organize the incident, when hundreds of protesters stormed the building after SDSM and DUI held an irregular session in order to elect a new Speaker, while the protesters were gathered in front of the building as they were for months before.

The initial charges were accepted by the court but the Appeals Court overturned the case in 2021, and restarted the process. In the meantime, Janakieski and Ristoski were detained and attacked while in prison by members of an Albanian terrorist organization – apparently after they were deliberately sent to the same prison by the Zaev regime.