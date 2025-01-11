 Skip to main content
12.01.2025
Team of engineers will try to repair the Basino Selo bridge

Macedonia

11.01.2025

Experts from the Construction Faculty in Skopje led by dean Goran Markovski, will re-examine the Basino Selo bridge over Vardar, near Veles, that is believed to be unsafe.

The bridge has been closed for traffic since early January. Markovski said that the team will prepare a proposal for repairs, that would take a month and a half, after which the bridge can be temporarily opened for traffic.

We tested the bridge with 40 ton trucks, to see the movement at the upper levels of the carrying beams. Our current goal is to repair the bridge to the point that it can be put into traffic as soon as possible, Markovski said.

