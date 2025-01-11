 Skip to main content
12.01.2025
VLEN: DUI is losing control over its own group in Parliament

Macedonia

11.01.2025

DUI is in state of collapse, after that party could not bring its own members of Parliament to support the votes of no confidence that it initiated, believes the ruling VLEN coalition. The Albanian coalition is pointing to the fact that only three members of Parliament from DUI came out to support the vote of no confidence against Environment Minister Izet Mexhiti, who is one of the key leaders of VLEN.

Nobody believes the empty words coming from Ali Ahmeti, Bujar Osmani and Blerim Bexheti. The vote against Izet Mexhiti is clear proof that DUI has lost control over its group in Parliament. Their messages are not reaching the international community and DUI is left isolated, VLEN said in a statement.

DUI proposed four votes of no confidence against members of the Government, but all four were easily defeated.

