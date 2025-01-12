 Skip to main content
Heavy snow across Macedonia, road crews kept traffic moving

12.01.2025

Heavy snow blanketed Macedonia today, slowing down traffic. Crews from the Macedonian Roads company were out all day, working to keep the roads passable.

All main highways and city streets were clean by midday and in some of the less accessible areas extra crews were dispatched. Trucks are banned from the critical mountain passes – Deve Bair and Delcevo on the border with Bulgaria, Mavrovo – Straza, Preseka, Pletvar, Popova Sapka and Gjavato.

Citizens are urged to use winter tires, to help them avoid getting stuck in the snow.

