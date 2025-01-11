All four DUI attempts to remove members of Government fail in the Parliament

The Parliament voted yesterday to reject four proposals for removal of members of Government. One proposal, to remove the head of the Parliament Commission for welfare, was approved, but Speaker Afrim Gashi insists that this vote has no binding power.

The four proposals that were rejected came from Ali Ahmeti’s DUI party and were aimed at Environment Minister Izet Mexhiti, Political System Minister Ivan Stoilkovic, Interior Minister Pance Toskovski and his deputy Astrit Iseni. These were easily defeated by the majority in Parliament, and even the opposition SDSM party did not join DUI in the vote.

But the proposal by Levica to removef Ilire Dauti, from the Alliance of Albanians – part of the DUI coalition – as head of the Parliament Commission for welfare, was approved by 61 votes with VMRO-DPMNE providing the majority of the support. Still, Speaker Gashi insists that this is not a proper way to remove the head of a parliamentary commission. The vote against Dauti was because she kept delaying the opening of discussion on the proposed law on veterans.