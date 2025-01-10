 Skip to main content
11.01.2025
Saturday, 11 January 2025

Bulgarian politician who called for unification with Macedonia is a strongly pro-Russian nationalist

Balkans

10.01.2025

Bulgarian politicians are generally silent after the leader of the 3rd largest party in that country, the nationalist Kostadin Kostadinov, called for unification of Bulgaria with Macedonia. The pro-Russian firebrand also called on Bulgaria to lay claim to a south-western region of Ukraine, once that country is put on the chopping block after the war is over.

Kostadinov created a nationalist movement called Rebirth from the VMRO-BND and other nationalist parties, and gave it a strongly pro-Russian orientation, on top of the push against Macedonian statehood and the Macedonian national identity as well as the anti-Roma rhetoric.Because of his positions it’s unlikely that the two larger parties, GERB and PP, will consider him as a coalition partner, but that can’t be over-ruled, given the desperate state of Bulgarian politics, with half a dozen failed elections in a row.

Kostadinov compared the Trump push for buying Greenland and taking back the Panama canal, and especially the idea of unification with Canada, to call for a similar Bulgarian policy toward unification with Macedonia and taking disputed lands in the wider region.

