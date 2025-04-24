App will allow citizens to follow supermarket prices

A mobile app will be launched soon that will compare prices from supermarkets, so that the customers can make the best choices. The app is one of the steps meant to break up attempts from supermarkets to collude and to rig prices.

Prime Minister Mickoski today said that one of the supermarkets, which are now required to begin publishing their prices online, put them in an unmanageable format, over 100 pages, which “mocks the measure”.

We will prepare software and legal changes mandating the use of this software. It will allow citizens to follow the prices on their smartphones. This is priority for us, Mickoski said in the Parliament today.