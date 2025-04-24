“There must be accountability for Kocani”

Speaking during the Parliament question time, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski pledged to root out corruption as his response to the Kocani nightclub disaster.

I was in Kocani that morning, and I personally see the hell and the horror. We made the decision to transport the intubated patients, which at the time was assuming serious responsibility. Our neighboring countries were the first to offer help, they called offering transportation, planes, private hospitals. My personal, subjective opinion, without being understood wrongly, is that there must be unselective responsibility not just in this case, but in all the cases from the past. The memories are still fresh and the wounds are still deep, for those who lost loved ones in the prior tragedies in Tetovo, Laskarci and Besa Trans. There need to be more courageous steps from the prosecution. Changes won’t come overnight, but there must be accountability before the law, Mickoski said.