Head of Anti-Corruption Commission charged with corruption

The President of the Anti-Corruption Commission (DKSK) Tatjana Dimitrovska was charged as part of the investigation into the case against Asmir Jahoski and a dozen other suspects who procured toxic oil for electricity generation.

At the time of the 160 million EUR contract, Dimitrovska was a high level official at the State Auditor’s office. In this capacity, she should have acted to prevent the contract that was signed by the state owned ELEM/ESM energy company.

Dimitrovska was brought before a judge today. Prosecutors are seeking measures against her to prevent her from leaving the country.