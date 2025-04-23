US President Donald Trump blasted Ukrainian President Zelensky today, accusing him of sabotaging the peace talks the US is conducting with Russia, and refusing to budge on the issue of Crimea.

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is boasting on the front page of The Wall Street Journal that, “Ukraine will not legally recognize the occupation of Crimea. There’s nothing to talk about here.” This statement is very harmful to the Peace Negotiations with Russia in that Crimea was lost years ago under the auspices of President Barack Hussein Obama, and is not even a point of discussion. Nobody is asking Zelenskyy to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory but, if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired? It’s inflammatory statements like Zelenskyy’s that makes it so difficult to settle this War. He has nothing to boast about! The situation for Ukraine is dire — He can have Peace or, he can fight for another three years before losing the whole Country, Trump wrote on the Truth Social platform.

The latest dramatic development comes as his envoy Steve Witkoff is reportedly making progress in the talks with Russia. It’s expected that Russia will ask for recognition of its territorial gains in Crime and four other provinces in south and eastern Ukraine, while continuing to demand no NATO membership for Ukraine and its demilitarization.