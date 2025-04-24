Mickoski: we expect billions in investments from the UAE

The Government is in talks with potential investors from the UAE about projects worth several billion EUR, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski in an interview conducted following his visit to Dubai.

We met at high level with the President and business representatives. They will come here in May or June. We are discussing projects at the locations in Ohrid, at the Popova Sapka ski resort, a landmark object at the army barracks in Skopje, the Cebren and Galiste hydro dams, as well as soalr and wind projects, Mickoski said.

The Prime Minister added that infrastructure and healthcare projects in the coming period will be worth between 5 and 6 billion EUR. These will include expressways, reconstruction of the Tetovo, Stip and Kicevo hospitals, and the north-south fast railroad line.