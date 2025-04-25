Charges against three police officers who botched an investigation into the Kocani nightclub

Three additional police officers from the Kocani police station have been charged over the disastrous Pulse nightclub fire.

The defendants conducted an investigation into the club in late 2023 but instead of directing the report toward the company that was operating the club, they cited an already defunct company by the same owner. This helped the club continue to operate without facing penalties.

One of the defendants was police chief at the time, and approved the report prepare by the two other defendants.