Charged head of the Anti-Corruption Commission was giving classified information to suspects in a major investigation

State prosecutors revealed additional details about the charges against the head of the Anti-Corruption Commission (DKSK) Tatjana Dimitrovska. Dimitrovska is suspected of communicating with defendants in the major oil deal investigation, against Asmir Jahoski, whose family firm was given a contract by the state owned ESM/ELEM energy company worth 160 million EUR.

In the second half of 2024, Dimitrovska was informing one of the defendants in this case about steps taken by the prosecutors which were classified. She had access to this information in her capacity as DKSK President – where she was tasked with investigating reported cases of corruption and recommending action to the prosecutors.

Dimitrovska had her passport seized, including her diplomatic passport. Besides the financial damages done to the public coffers, the case is seen as especially serious because Jahoski – son of powerful DUI member of Parliament Ismail Jahoski – was importing oil that is harmful to public health that was burnt in the TEC Negotino plant.