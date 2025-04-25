One killed in suspected Albanian mafia attack in Skopje

Alajdin Sulejmani (30) from the village of Aracinovo – son of a former commander of the Albanian terrorist UCK group – was killed today in an attack that took place in Skopje’s Bit Pazar area.

Sulejmani was gunned down by several attackers who promptly fled. He was shot in the head, chest and other parts of the body, and died during surgery. Bullets also ended up in the near-by stores and vehicles.

Two suspected mafia groups clashed in the area two weeks ago and it is believed that the hit conducted today is linked to this incident.