17.04.2025
Republika English Latest news
Thursday, 17 April 2025

Emotional football match dedicated to the victims of Kocani

Sport

16.04.2025

Vardar and Crvena Zvezda played a friendly match in Skopje today dedicated to the victims of the Kocani nightclub disaster. All proceeds from the game went toward the families of injured youngsters.

The game was paused at 61 minutes to pay homage to the 61 victims. All of the countries who helped care for the injured young clubgoers were honored during the match.

Mihail Manevski scored the only goal for Vardar in the 1:3 game, and dedicated it to Andrej Lazarov, a young football player who died in the disaster.

