Other VLEN leaders consider that Taravari has exited the coalition

Three of the four leaders of the VLEN coalition met today after Arben Taravari’s Alliance of Albanians announced that it will compete independently in the local elections this fall. According to Izet Mexhiti, seen as the other key leader of VLEN, Taravari now effectively removed his party from the ruling Albanian coalition group.

He self-exited VLEN, Mexhiti said, when asked whether VLEN will remove the Alliance of Albanians from its membership, and added that soon the public will be able to see that Taravari is working in the interest of DUI.

Mexhiti added that this decision, and Taravari’s collusion with the opposition DUI party, will mean problems for the functioning of the Government, but stopped short from asking that he is removed as Healthcare Minister.

Mexhiti, Bilal Kasami from BESA and Zekirija Ibrahimi from the Alternative party will go ahead and create joint VLEN lists for the local elections. Mexhiti pointed to Taravari’s statement that the other VLEN parties were willing to offer him between 35 and 40 percent of all seats on the joint lists. “And even this was not enough for him. Soon you will find out the price of this operation”, Mexhiti said, implying that Taravari was bought by DUI.