Ten police officers charged over the Kocani disaster – they failed to check the nightclub

Ten police officers are under investigation over the Kocani nightclub disaster, state prosecutors said.

The officers serve in the Stip and Kocani police districts, and they are suspected of failing to fully review the club when it was applying for a permit. A number of former Economy Ministers, who issued the permits, are already charged, and the investigation is now moving toward the lower levels of responsibility – of persons who were supposed to investigate the place.

Meanwhile, forensics experts were engaged for the investigation, and they are going through over 70 phones and 30 computer units to gather evidence.