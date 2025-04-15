VMRO accuses Filipce of rigging a procurement contract during the Covid crisis

VMRO-DPMNE accused SDSM leader Venko Filipce of gross corruption in a public procurement contract that was carried out during the Covid crisis, while Filipce was Healthcare Minister.

At the peak of this crisis, while people were dying, then Minister Venko Filipce launched a public procurement contract for tomography devices worth 21 million denars. The two masters of scandals, Filipce and Zaev, decided to nullify the contract proposal, and signed a deal with a company of their choosing, for 15 million denars more. This is a type of contract that devastated the Macedonian healthcare, but allowed these two to build skyscrapers in Dubai, said VMRO-DPMNE in a statement.

Filipce is widely seen as Zaev’s handpicked man to lead the SDSM party, while Zaev concentrates on his real-estate business in the UAE.