Syrian leader Bashar al Assad fled the country today and landed in Moscow, after rebel forces quickly swept from north to south and captured even the capital Damascus.

Assad led the country for 24 years, after he inherited power from his father, and in the last decade Syria was wrecked by a brutal civil war among several warring factions that massacred and tortured civilians. Assad managed to keep control over most of the country with the help of Russia and Iran, but the offensive by Turkish backed Islamist rebels managed to rout his army in a week.

Outgoing US President Joe Biden today acknowledged that his country supported the rebel offensive, that was likely backed by Israel as well. Incoming President Trump said that US need to stay out of this situation – “this is not our fight, let it play out, do not get involved”.