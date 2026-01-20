Handball: Macedonia beat Romania in the last second, but it wasn’t enough to reach the next stage

Macedonia scored a last second win against Romania in its third match at the European Handball Championship in Denmark. The 24-23 win was enough only for third place in Group B.

Macedonia needed a massive victory against Romania, and to see Denmark beat Portugal by a significant margin. But, surprisingly, Portugal beat Denmark 31-29 and got the first place in the group, followed by Denmark, Macedonia and Romania with 0 points.

Macedonia started off the match eager to get to the second group place, and had a 4-0 streak. Romania scored its first goal only in the 11th minute, unable to push through our defense. But as the time passed, the competition got more even.

We wished for a bigger victory, but we should be satisfied. We were under strong psychological pressure to reach the result and that affected us. We deserved to reach the next stage, we showed that we can do it, but we needed a bigger victory. This generation of players promises to achieve even better results in the future, said team captain Filip Kuzmanovski.