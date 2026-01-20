Judge who hid 350,000 EUR in a secret compartment ordered into house arrest

The Skopje Criminal Court ordered Appeals Court judge Gjoko Ristov into house arrest. Ristov is charged with accepting bribes in a major money laundering and tax fraud case, and the police found 350,000 EUR walled in in his family home in Negotino.

Instead of full detention, the court sent Ristov into house arrest and seized his passport. The Judicial Council also met to discuss this case and his immunity.

Macedonia can’t allow this type of officials to hold high positions in the future. All office holders must work in line with the responsibility awarded to them by the citizens, said Interior Minister Pance Toskovski.

Meanwhile, lawyer Zvonko Davidovic, who is defending judge Ristov, insisted that the money that were found hidden in a double wall belonged to Ristov’s parents, and that they will prove their origin.