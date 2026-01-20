Davos conference: Prime Minister Mickoski presented potential for energy investments in Macedonia

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski attends the Davos conference of the World Economic Forum, where he presented opportunities to invest in Macedonia, especially in the energy sector. The Prime Minister attended an energy panel, along with US Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

Today we had, I would say, very successful and inspiring meetings with a large number of multinational companies, on topics that covered the fields of energy, healthcare and high technology. Of course, our side presented the opportunities for investments in Macedonia, in the Macedonian economy, something that will mean added value for Macedonian citizens. But what I would like to focus on in particular is the second part of the day, the energy panel, where I was an active participant and speaker, together with the US Secretary of Energy, Mr. Wright. A panel, where literally the entire world leadership in the energy business participated, with companies coming from all continents, companies whose turnovers range in the trillions. There we discussed the expectations and plans for the development of energy in the years to come, primarily energy in the field of electricity production, said Mickoski.

The Prime Minister named the hydro development projects Cebren, Galiste and Boskov Most as key opportunities to develop the energy sector in Macedonia.

And here, we as Macedonia, as a country, must not be a silent observer, but we should be an active actor and an active participant, and we should restart all of those somewhat forgotten energy projects from the past, and to offer the potential for investments in renewable energy sources to a large number of investors who showed undoubted interest in the discussions after the panel, said Mickoski, citing the huge increase in expected demand for energy to supply the developing IT sector as reason why Macedonia must develop all its potential.