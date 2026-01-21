VMRO: Zaev and Filipce used their power in an attempt to take over a major hospital

Zoran Zaev and Venko Filipce were offering to subvert the judicial process in their push to take over doctor Zan Mitrev’s clinic, accused VMRO-DPMNE today. The scandal was raised by doctor Mitrev, who said that, after the Covid crisis, as he faced criminal charges for alleged improper treatment of Covid patients, Zaev and Filipce offered to help out in the trial, if he would sell his hospital to buyers approved by them.

The pressure was focused at preventing doctor Mitrev to sell the hospital freely and, as his personal bank accounts were frozen, he was pressured to sell at a much discounted price, said VMRO-DPMNE representative Brane Petrusevski during a press conference.

Zaev and Filipce used their political power and offered to Mitrev to sell the hospital at a token price, and they would help him in court. This manner of acting by SDS is not unknown to the public. But there must be accountability. This is not the only hospital that we have reason to believe Zaev and Filipce tried to take over, added Petrusevski.