Serbian Prime Minister Vucevic resigns after months of protests

Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic resigned today, after months of protests in the country sparked by the deadly train station collapse in Novi Sad.

The resignation means that the entire Government has collapsed, but will continue to govern the country in a caretaker V. Vucevic, who is also the leader of the ruling SNS party, said that he bears objective responsibility for the disaster. At the same time, he also accused outside interests of provoking the protests. Novi Sad Mayor Milan Gjuric (SNS) also resigned.

President Aleksandar Vucic, who hold the actual power in the country, said over his social media accounts that surrender is not an option, and that Serbia will fight and prevail. Vucic already called for urgent reconstruction of at least 50 percent of the Government.