Mickoski: announces fight against unfair trade practices during a meeting with the Competition Commission

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today chaired a meeting of the Commission for protection of competition, to discuss the allegations that supermarket chains are keeping prices artificially low by coordinating with suppliers.

The growth of prices calls for decisive, responsible and transparent action. As Government, we remain fully committed to fight against the unfair trade practices and abuses that directly affect living standards, Mickoski said.

He would not name the supermarket chains that are suspected of the worst abuses, but yesterday, during a press conference, journalists named them in questions to the Prime Minister as Vero and Tinex, two major upscale chains.

I have clear indications that certain subjects are attempting to generate enormous profits over the backs of the citizens by speculative means. This is unacceptable and it will not be tolerated, Mickoski said.

Citizens are also organizing, calling for a boycott of all supermarkets on Friday.