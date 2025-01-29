Calls for boycott of supermarket chains condemn their high profit margins

Calls for boycotts of all supermarket chains are spreading on the social media, and the day of the protest is set for Friday.

According to the grassroots initiatives, citizens are urged to only shop at small, local shops and to boycott the supermarkets for the entire day. The initiative is copied from Croatia, where citizens started organizing because of the persistently high prices.

One of the calls for boycott cites the profit margins of the supermarkets, surpassing 14 percent in the more upscale chains, and in one instance – reaching 37.1 percent.

Do not allow them to fool us with rebates or discounts in the days before the boycott. They will quickly bring their prices back up again, even higher than they were before. Nobody should think it beneath him to go into a “low budget” store. It’s the same products for a far lower price. Stop allowing them to profit over us, one of the calls for boycott reads.