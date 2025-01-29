Government prepares to recall a dozen ambassadors, appoints new ones to France, Ukraine and Japan

The Government is preparing to recall a number of ambassadors and appoint new ones. Doctor Igor Nikolov is confirmed as the next ambassador to France, where he has specialized.

Dimitar Blazevski will be the next ambassador to Ukraine, while Andrijana Cvetkovic will return to Japan. Experienced Foreign Ministry diplomat Dragan Gjurcevski will be the next ambassador to Croatia.

The Government initiated a procedure to recall Agneza Rusi – Popovska from Sofia, where she was mediating in the dispute with Bulgaria. Zekir Ramcilovic, a former VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament who switched sides to SDSM and voted for the imposed name change, for which he was rewarded with the ambassadorship to Montenegro, is also being recalled. Other ambassadors who the Government is recalling are: Metodija Belevski in Belgium, Svetlana Geleva in the Council of Europe, Pajo Avirovic at the UN mission in Vienna, Jakup Rexhepi in Bosnia, Emil Krstevski in Czechia, Dzenk Sejfula in Sweden and Katerina Stavreska in the United Kingdom.