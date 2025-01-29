Prime Minister’s office names his advisers

The office of Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski published the names of 17 of his advisers.

The list includes former Parliament Speaker Trajko Veljanoski, economic experts Zoran Staveski and Vladimir Pesevski, EU affairs adviser Aleksandar Spasenovski and ambassador Saso Markovski as adviser on foreign issues.

German economy expert Johannes Heidecker is the only foreign citizen on the list, advising the Prime Minister on EU strategic policies. Goran Nikolovski and Ljubco Andonovski are advising the Prime Minister on security issues. Doctor Igor Nikolov is leaving the position of adviser on healthcare reforms due to his pending appointment as ambassador to France.

Mimoza Rajl is Mickoski’s adviser on culture and Snezana Trpevska – on education.