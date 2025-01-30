Reckless driver kills a young woman in downtown Skopje

Macedonian public is outraged after a reckless man with a prior criminal record who was speeding killed a young, 22 year old woman in downtown Skopje.

Frosina Kulakova, a fashion designer from Negotino, was crossing the Partizanska boulevard when the 20 year old driver ran into her at a tremendous speed. Frosina was killed at the spot from the force of the blow.

Police detained the driver and tested his blood alcohol level. News outlets are reporting that the driver had a number of criminal charges in the past, including for the sale of narcotics, but that he was only detained in a juvenile detention home. Even after a sentencing in one of the cases, the court ordered him released from the home. Prosecutors appealed this decision and wanted the man detained – a move that could have saved the life of Frosina Kulakova.

A protest is planned for tomorrow at the site of the tragedy.