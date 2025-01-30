Chief prosecutor Kocevski is trying to remove another prosecutor who looked into abuses of Katica Janeva’s unit

Chief prosecutor Ljupco Kocevski is trying to remove another disobedient prosecutor from his position. Jovan Cvetanovski from the high Skopje prosecutor’s office is accused of disciplinary violations.

Cvetanovski, along with his superior Mustafa Hajrullahi, were working on the case of illegally paid bonuses to the members of the disgraced former Special Prosecutor’s Office. The unit led by Katica Janeva, that was used to bring down the Gruevski Government and install the Zaev regime, was disbanded after gross corruption in its ranks, and one of its many violations was the payment of huge bonuses to the members of the team.

Hajrullahi publicly testified that Kocevski was doing all he could to prevent the further investigation into Janeva’s prosecutors and Kocevski responded by launching disciplinary proceedings against him. Hajrullahi said that Kocevski is even using his daughter to plant sensitive inside informations from the office to media outlets in an attempt to remove him from position.