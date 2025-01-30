 Skip to main content
31.01.2025
Republika English Latest news
Friday, 31 January 2025

Chief prosecutor Kocevski is trying to remove another prosecutor who looked into abuses of Katica Janeva’s unit

Macedonia

30.01.2025

Chief prosecutor Ljupco Kocevski is trying to remove another disobedient prosecutor from his position. Jovan Cvetanovski from the high Skopje prosecutor’s office is accused of disciplinary violations.

Cvetanovski, along with his superior Mustafa Hajrullahi, were working on the case of illegally paid bonuses to the members of the disgraced former Special Prosecutor’s Office. The unit led by Katica Janeva, that was used to bring down the Gruevski Government and install the Zaev regime, was disbanded after gross corruption in its ranks, and one of its many violations was the payment of huge bonuses to the members of the team.

Hajrullahi publicly testified that Kocevski was doing all he could to prevent the further investigation into Janeva’s prosecutors and Kocevski responded by launching disciplinary proceedings against him. Hajrullahi said that Kocevski is even using his daughter to plant sensitive inside informations from the office to media outlets in an attempt to remove him from position.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 30.01.2025
Mexhiti expects VLEN to unify after the local elections
Macedonia  | 29.01.2025
Mickoski: announces fight against unfair trade practices during a meeting with the Competition Commission
Economy  | 28.01.2025
Businesses can begin to apply for 250 million EUR from the Hungarian loan