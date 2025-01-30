 Skip to main content
31.01.2025
Friday, 31 January 2025

Mickoski: supermarket chains blamed global markets for their price hikes, but this excuse is not valid

Economy

30.01.2025

Speaking during the Parliament question time session, Prime Mnister Hristijan Mickoski said that there are testimonies from citizens, that supermarket chains are skirting the law to hike prices of everyday products.

The situation we uncovered is catastrophic. There are many tools to act, such as price freezes, freezing of profit margins, of distribution margins.. Our first move was to use the law on unfair trade practices, to speak to the suppliers and the chambers of commerce, hoping that we won’t have to undertake restrictive policies, but that we can work in a consensual manner, Mickoski said.

The Prime Minister said that some of the supermarket chains blamed global market conditions for the price hikes and the sustained high prices. “But we determined that this excuse is not valid”, Mickoski said. He announced additional periodic campaigns for price reductions, that will, in the future, also cover the pharmacies.

Macedonian citizens are calling for a boycott of supermarkets tomorrow, as a warning sign that the continued price hikes will not be tolerated.

