29.01.2025
Republika English Latest news
Wednesday, 29 January 2025

Between 40 and 60 patients affected by the lack of chemotherapy drugs

Macedonia

28.01.2025

Regarding the shortage of chemotherapy drugs at the Oncology Clinic in Skopje, director Igor Stojkovski said that 40 to 60 patients are currently affected, while most of the patients continue to receive the drugs they need. Stojkovski added that the modern type of chemotherapy that is lacking will be provided as early as Wednesday.

We are conducting a fast procurement procedure and it will be done as soon as possible. I want to underline that the majority of the patients are receiving the therapy they need, chemo, radio and biological treatment. Of the 5,000 registered patients, 95 percent are receiving their therapy, said Stojkovski.

