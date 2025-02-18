 Skip to main content
19.02.2025
Grand performance of Carmina Burana in Sofia by the orchestras from Macedonia, Bulgaria and Greece

Culture

18.02.2025

The philharmonic orchestras of Macedonia, Bulgaria and Greece jointly performed Carmina Burana in Sofia yesterday. Over 250 artists participated in the grand performance, that included Ana Durlovski from Macedonia, Nikolas Spanos from Greece and Ivo Jordanov from Bulgaria.

The audience – several thousands strong – filled the NDK hall in Sofia and loudly welcomed the performance.
We decided to do something new with our colleagues from Greece and Macedonia, and to tell them that, when we are together, we can do miracles, said conductor Najden Todorov.

