Prosecutor appointed by Kocevski to take over the Skopje unit has resigned

Prosecutor Natasa Krstevska Caleva resigned as acting chief of the high prosecutor’s unit in Skopje. Krstevska was appointed to this position just a week ago by chief prosecutor Ljupco Kocevski, after he dismissed Mustafa Hajrullahi from this position.

Hajrullahi’s removal caused serious controversy – he accused Kocevski of pressuring him not to investigate a case against the members of the disgraced Special Prosecutor’s Office, who were awarding themselves huge bonuses for their highly politicized work. Krstevska notified Kocevski that she is not prepared to bear the public criticism for her appointment, which, according to legal experts, is in violation of article 25 of the law that provides that the head of this unit can only be replaced if he is dismissed or his term has expired. Kocevski apparently tried to persuade Krstevska to remain in her position, but she persisted to resign.

The Government, in the meantime, is moving to remove Kocevski from his position, blaming him of failing to carry out an effective fight against corruption.