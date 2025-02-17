Bongino publishes article about USAID and Soros involvement in the Colored Revolution and migrant crisis

A report on USAID and Soros involvement in Macedonia, during the Colored Revolution and the simultaneous major migrant crisis, was published today by the news site of American right wing commentator Dan Bongino.

In the article, penned by author Matt Palumbo, the article gives an overview of USAID and Soros’s Open Society Foundation involvement in Macedonia, including provoking violent protests, the 2015-2016 Colored Revolution and constantly supporting left wing political options. In particular, Palumbo calls out this duo of supporting the policy of keeping European borders open during the major migrant crisis.

As Soros funds NGOs to help illegal aliens and migrants pour over the U.S. border, no country is too small for him to see worthy of invasion. During the 2015-2016 migrant crisis in Europe, Macedonia was a hot spot. In 2015 alone, 600,000 migrants were at that camp at some point or another. In the middle of that year, Macedonia declared a state of emergency at its borders, and, with Serbia, allowed migrants to register “intent to seek asylum” which would give them a 72-hour temporary permit to be in the country – creating a semi-legal status that would only create further problems down the road. The whole time, Soros was behind the scenes setting the stage for more mass migration in and throughout the country. USAID funded programs through grants awarded to left wing activists groups. One of them, called the Macedonian Young Lawyers Association, received about $370,000 in 2016 to “protect the human rights of migrants and refugees and meet the needs of the most vulnerable groups among them”. The funds were used to assist the migrants logistically, by helping them fill in the little paperwork countries along the route required, and also to push the countries to modify asylum regulations to make them apply not to individual vetted cases but to a literal mass of humanity. The same organization was already implementing a $600,000 USAID program for “defending human rights” when the crisis started. Leaks of Soros emails showed that he and his office were in constant communication with activists in Macedonia to make sure that the legal and logistical needs to keep the flow of the migrants are met, the article notes, citing USAID payment records.