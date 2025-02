Abu Qatada Albani, an ethnic Albanian islamist from Skopje, was named a member of the Syrian Government.

Originally named Abdul Jashari and born in Skopje’s Cair, Albani rose to the rank of commander of the hundreds strong Albanian unit in the Syrian islamist ranks. For this, he was placed on a US black list. He now holds a colonel’s rank in the Syrian islamist army and has even spoken to Albanian news outlets about the prospect of helping Syria recognize Kosovo’s independence.