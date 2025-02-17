Milososki: Macedonia should replace the Soviet style coat of arms with a historic symbol

Antonio Milososki, deputy Speaker of the Parliament, welcomed the initiative to replace the current, socialist era coat of arms of Macedonia with a historically grounded emblem.

If we are talking about modern symbols of a state, based on objective heraldic, then I really don’t think that Macedonia should remain the company of Belarus, Tajikistan and Angola, among the few countries that still have Soviet style symbolism. I think that Macedonia has strong historic legacy that can be tied up to the ASNOM period and the Ilinden period, Milososki said.

An earlier attempt to replace the current Soviet style coat of arms failed in 2015, with the start of the Colored Revolution. The proposal at the time was a red lion on a yellow shield, with a crown overhead.