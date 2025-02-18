A group of over 60 NGO organizations have turned to the European Union, asking it to provide funding after the United States cut it USAID programs.

This particular call comes from the International Commission of Jurists, who ask the EU to fund LGBT causes, abortions, projects to expand gender ideology and what they call “essential sexual and reproductive healthcare services”. The group includes the Macedonian Helsinki Committee, which is a recipient of USAID funding.

WARNING! Our fears have come true: the globalist-liberal-Soros NGO network is fleeing to Brussels, after President Trump dealt a huge blow to their activities in the US. Now 63 of them are asking Brussels for money, under the guise of various human rights projects. Not going to happen! We will not let them find safe haven in Europe! The USAID-files exposed the dark practices of the globalist network. We will not take the bait again!, said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in response to this call.