Government caps profit margins for over 1,000 products

The Government today ordered a cap on the gross profit margins as well as a cap on prices for a number of products. Deputy Economy Minister Marjan Risteski said that the measures are put into place to preserve living standards and will apply to over 1,000 products.

The BPM profit index is capped at 5 percent for the staple foods – milk, bread, flour, cooking oil, yogurt and eggs. The rate is set at 10 percent for meat, sugar, dairy products such as butter, canned fruits and vegetables, beans, rice and pasta. The BPM rate of 15 percent will apply to fresh fruits and vegetables, detergents, baby food, diapers, soap and other hygiene products.

Our analysis shows that retailers are setting profit margins of 20 to 25 percent for these products. The order also mandates that at least 70 percent of these products are kept on offer, on the shelves, Risteski said.

Risteski warned that market inspectors will be actively involved in ensuring that the order is followed, and that supermarket chains were consulted in the preparation of the measure.