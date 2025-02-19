Lottery scandal: Bajrami signed a lease contract for twice over the market price

Skopje state prosecutors have filed additional charges prepared by the Financial Police against Perparim Bajrami, former director of the State Lottery and confidant of former Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi.

Grubi and Bajrami are suspected of abuse of the lottery funds. In the latest filing, Bajrami is charged with renting real-estate under hugely unrealistic prices. Bajrami also divided the contract for the property north of Skopje into two sections, so that the sum would provoke less scrutiny. The space was rented for 9 EUR per square meter a month, even though the realistic price was at most 4.5 EUR. Bajrami also initiated a procedure to renovate the space for 1,3 million EUR.