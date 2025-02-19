Kostal will pay its global corporate tax in Macedonia

Car parts manufacturer Kostal has agreed to pay the global corporate tax of 15 percent in Macedonia, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski today, while visiting the Ohrid based plant.

I want to thank the company an praise its decision. It is the first company that agreed to pay the global corporate tax here, in Macedonia. This will mean additional funds in the Macedonian budget and I expect that, in the years to come, our cooperation will grow and we will open more jobs, Nikoloski said.

Multinational companies that operate in low tax countries like Macedonia are under pressure to pay a minimum tax of 15 percent that is advocated by the G7.