Trump calls Zelensky a dictator, tells him to act fast

In a harsh social media post, US President Donald Trump declared Ukrainian Presidnt Volodimir Zelensky to be a dictator, accused him of abuse of US funds and effectively called on him to step down. Zelensky better move fast or he is not going to have a country left, Trump wrote on his Truth Social network.

Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 billion dollars to go into a war that couldn’t be won, that never had to start.. The United States spent $200 billion dollars moer than Europe, and Europe’s money is guaranteed, while the United States will get nothing back.. This war is far more important to Europe that it is to us. We have a big, beautiful Ocean as separation. On top of this, Zelenskyy admits that half of the money we sent him is “MISSING”. He refuses to have elections, is very low in Ukrainian polls and the only thing he was good at was playing Biden “life a fiddel”. A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a country left, Trump wrote in a statement that comes days after Secretary of State Rubio began talks with his Russian counterpart Lavrov.

Zelensky said that he remains confident, adding that he will meet envoy Keith Kellogg on Thursday and that he hopes for constructive work with the US.

Together with America and Europe, peace can be more reliable, and this is our goal. And the main thing is that this is not only our goal, but a common goal with our partners,” he added.