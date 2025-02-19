Ambassador Aggeler says she’s thrilled over Prime Minister Mickoski’s meetings with US officials

US Ambassador Angela Aggeler said that she is thrilled that Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski has visited the United States three times since assuming office, as he is currently attending the conservative CPAC conference.

During an event in Skopje today, the ambassador was asked about the order of the Trump administration to stop all USAID activities across the world – and this organization is a major contributor toward political and development projects in Macedonia.

This is a process that is still underway and frankly I don’t know what the future of our development assistance will look like. It’s under review and I think it’s an important review. But I have said publicly and privately to the Government and our partners – we are here. The United States is not leaving, ambassador Aggeler said.

Aggeler also said that she is closely following the developments in the judiciary, where Prime Minister Mickoski is pushing for the removal of chief prosecutor Kocevski and calls on members of the Judicial Council who lose a vote of no confidence in the Parliament to resign.

I don’t have a comment. I have seen those and we are following the process. My understanding is that the legal process is underway and we are certainly following that very closely. Obviously, and we’ve said that about the Judicial Council and other aspects of the judiciary for years – there is a legal process and my understanding is that process is underway. We follow it very closely and look to see that the law is followed, the ambassador added.