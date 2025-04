Macedonian artists were involved in the latest episode of the Simpsons, which featured a Macedonian character who comes to Springfield as a baseball sensation. Things obviously don’t go as planned for the character called Walkov.

The artists from the Darko Biberko animated show were asked by the Simpsons producers to provide local knowledge and support in the show, Nevena Neskoska said that they helped with the translation as well as in singing a song in Macedonian.