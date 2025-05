Macedonia presented some of its best known cultural exports at the Osaka Expo in Japan.

Today was the national day for Macedonia, and our culture was featured by a performance by the Tanec dance group and singer Suzana Spasovska.

Foreign Minister Timco Mucunski led a Government delegation at the Expo. Macedonia is also presenting the unique architectural heritage from Japanese architect Kenzo Tange, who helped reconstruct Skopje following the devastating 1963 earthquake.