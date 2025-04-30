 Skip to main content
01.05.2025
Industrial production grows by 2 percent in the first quarter of the year

Economy

30.04.2025

Industrial production in the first quarter of 2025 rose by 2 percent compared to the previous quarter, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.

We are especially happy with the fact that manufacturing rose by 4.8 percent in March and by 3.6 percent for the entire quarter. In the second quarter of 2024, industrial production was declining by 7 percent and our industry was in serious recession. Finally, after the period of stabilization, we have growth of our industrial production – in times that are exceptionally complex for the European economy and the car industry. These are solid indicators that inspire us to continue with pro-growth policies, Mickoski said.

