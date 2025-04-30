Kocani investigation will end by mid June

State prosecutor Ljupco Kocevski said that the investigation into the Kocani nightclub disaster will have to finish by mid June, in line with the legal requirement that it must be completed within 90 days.

This is really a difficult and complex case with 62 victims. We have 13 state prosecutors working on the case night and day. The investigation covers several institutions – the Protection and Rescue Directorate, the municipality, the market inspectorate and the Economy Ministry which was issuing the permits. Each of these institutions had certain competences and the team of state prosecutors considers that there is a causal effect leading to the deaths of those present in the discotheque. The failures that led to this were happening year after year – every year institutions failed to take certain actions, Kocevski added.

According to Kocevski, it’s possible to expand the investigation and to indict additional suspects until the last day of the investigation.