Taravari wishes success to the VLEN party

Healthcare Minister Arben Taravari wished success to his former colleagues in the VLEN coalition, who are forming a unified political party. Taravari’s Alliance of Albanians left VLEN and is in communication with VLEN’s bitter rival DUI, but is still hoping to remain in the ruling coalition led by VMRO-DPMNE.

VLEN is unified. I wish them much success. I’m happy that those three parties united. We, as Alliance, will participate with our own lists in the elections, and most likely with our own candidates for mayors, Taravari said during a press conference.

Taravari added that there is still no agreement whether his five members of Parliament will formally ask Speaker Gashi to leave the VLEN group in Parliament and form a group of their own. This comes amid speculation that some of the 5 Alliance representatives may not be fully loyal to Taravari.