Anti-Corruption chief admits communicating with a suspect, refuses to resign

Tatjana Dimitrovska, the head of the Anti-Corruption Commission who was charged in a major scandal involving the import of 160 million EUR worth of harmful oil, denied the allegations against her and said that she will not resign as head of the leading anti-corruption body.

Dimitrovska acknowledged that she was communicating with a top official of the Negotino electricity plant, where the oil was burnt, but said that this was because he is a friend of her family, and that they did not discuss the case against him. She is now charged of disclosing evidence and discussing the progress of the investigation, which allegedly helped the suspects.

I want to inform the public that my communication with a family friend who was later charged in the Aditive case. The communication took place before the process against him was initiated by state prosecutors. After he was detained, I stopped communicating with him. Our communication covered public documents whose content was published before we communicated, as well as friendly discussions. I regret this communication and I state that it was done without intent to influence the investigation, Dimitrovska said in her statement.

She added that she is not resigning, since she has a presumption of innocence. Dimitrovska is not detained, but has stopped going to work, to avoid harming the work of the Anti-Corruption Commission.