Families of the victims of Kocani met with state officials

Parents and family members of the young people killed in the Kocani nightclub disaster gathered in Skopje today to demand an efficient investigation into the horrific accident.

They met with Interior Minister Pance Toskovski, as well as with representatives of the state prosecutor’s office. During their gathering in front of the Parliament, several representatives from SDSM and Levica also came to meet with the families. The meetings were highly emotional and often tense.

I don’t want to politicize this. I don’t think the children deserve it. The investigation is still on-going, there are 70 people who have been charged so far. I understand you and I understand your anger, Minister Toskovski told the families he met in his office.

In the Parliament, a demand for a vote of no confidence in Toskovski was defeated after a debate. 72 representatives voted in favor of Toskovski remaining in this position, while 20 were in favor of his removal – the proposal was submitted by Levica and supported by SDSM and DUI, who alleged institutional failures and political accountability that they say led to the disaster.

SDSM leader Venko Filipce, who was at times booed by the families when he came out to meet them, said that his party will propose a law for financial support of the families. Filipce said that his decision to join the protest is not an attempt to politicize the tragedy.

During the meeting in the state prosecutor’s office, the prosecutors presented their work so far, and insisted that the investigation is thorough and includes the full capacity of the service. In a statement issued following the meeting with representatives of the families, the office of state prosecutors urged citizens who are eyewitnesses, or have information about the work of the companies managing the club, to come forward and present what they know.